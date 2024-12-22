Thank you to Brighten Downtown supporters

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Each year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce engages the town in the illumination of downtown Springfield, with lamp posts lit, Santa’s house, and the community holiday tree adorned with a festive glow that gives a sense of warmth throughout the winter months. This tradition not only transforms the townscape into a welcoming New England town, but also provides a delightful experience for both residents and visitors. Each year, the weather and the

elements take its toll on many of the lights and decorations, requiring replacement of the worn out or broken decorations. Each year, we ask the community for help with replacing them. This year, as in the past, financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful for and moved by everyone’s generosity.

The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the chamber wants to express

appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped Brighten Downtown for the holiday season:

Servpro, M&T Bank, VTel, Black River Coffee Bar, Vermont Dry & Cure Technologies Inc., Joanne Baltz and Colin Hadley, Randi and Douglas Flamino, Mike and Judi Martin, SAPA TV in memory of Chris Burge and Vaughn Hadwen, Tony Petrillo and Ellen Pinter in memory of Mark Hamilton, Frumin/Kraus family, Carol Cole, Richard and Deanna Dexter, Mary Perry, SRDC, Patricia Townsend, Dale and Marie Nemkovich, George and Ruth Groh, Gurney Bros., Springfield Food Co-op, Class of 1972, Alice Emmons, Judith Priestley, Mascoma Bank, Springfield Farmers Market, Briar Patch Farm, HCRS, Diane Kemble, Kathryn Frizzell DeRosia, Conway family, Bailey Marie Eck, in loving memory of Greg Supernovich, in loving memory of Gram (Mom LeBlanc), Springfield Supported Housing, Jackson, Buddy, and Abby, Melissa Post, in memory of Rachel Lillie, Unitarian Universalist Church in Springfield, Mari and Dan Csiszer, and HB Energy Solutions for many hours spent updating Santa’s house and testing and stringing lights on the, poles and Christmas tree.

Thank you all for your dedication to Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Springfield.