Telescope showcase at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Please join us on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. for a hybrid monthly meeting. Southern Vermont Astronomy (SoVerA) President Patrick Porch will be providing a tour of telescopes. The in-person meeting will be at the Chester Town Hall and the virtual meeting will be available at www.zoom.us/j/94691230307.

Thinking about buying a telescope, upgrading the one you have, or maybe just understanding telescopes better? SoVerA member Pat Porch will discuss the different types of common telescopes, how they work, the pros and cons of each type, commercial buying vs. building your own, and new vs. used. These suggestions could help you decide on your next telescope purchase.

This will be a hybrid event, with telescopes on hand for a close up look for those attending in person. The Chester Town Hall is located at 556 Elm Street in Chester, Vt.