Teen space gifted to Charlestown Public Library

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Located in Charlestown, the Silsby Free Public Library has been gifted a “teen space” in the library, donated in memory of the recently departed Phil Prouty. Growing up in Charlestown during the 70s and early 80s, and just a few blocks from the library, ironically enough Phil’s family were Yankees fans, while living just two doors down from Lee and Cecil Fisk, parents of Red Sox legend Carlton Fisk.

Phil was dedicated, beginning his tenure at the library in 1976 when he was in eighth grade, and worked as an assistant librarian with Florence Bingham until he graduated from Langdon’s Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1980.

“It was a job he loved, because he was so organized and loved everything to be in its place,” Phil’s younger sister Deb (Prouty) Gay said in a recent interview. “He greatly enjoyed cataloging books, arranging sections, and doing the paperwork so everything was where it should be.

“Phil also found solace in the library. He was not really involved in sports or after-school activities in high school, so working at the library was just perfect for him.”

In February of this year, Phil suddenly and unexpectedly passed away after one of his weekly tennis matches. He was an evangelist with the Assemblies of God Churches, and lived with his wife Sherri, two sons, and three grandsons in Spring Hill, Fla.

Deb is the driving force behind the dedication of this library teen space, in honor of her brother. “Charlestown means so much to our family, and without hesitation, I knew that I wanted to do something in memory of Phil that would also create a positive impact in our hometown,” Deb said.

“It is my desire that young people come to the library and hang out, grab a book to read, or use the internet for homework and research…but mainly to feel safe and enjoy that bit of their youth just as my brother Phil did.”

Deb is also an author, and has donated a signed set of all six of her children’s books to the newly dedicated space. Additionally, the writer of this article, who grew up in nearby North Walpole and also graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School, is donating a personalized copy of his book, a music biography about the late Benjamin Orr, singer and bass player of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Cars.

“We have spent the last month gathering just the right furniture and décor, and Deb has sent dozens of books to be displayed in the space and to be given away,” library director Jennifer Haynes said in a recent interview. “Our vision of what the space should look like is quickly becoming a reality, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Deb and [her husband] Doug. We hope that the new space is not only a welcome place for teens, but also a great representation of Phil’s love for the library.” Fall Mountain Regional School District for many years. “I am blessed with a daughter who is so giving and thoughtful in remembering her brother this way. This teen space is a gift that Philip would have truly loved. He will be missed, but we know that we can always go into the library and feel Philip’s presense.”

The Silsby Free Public Library offers a unique collection of historical material specific to the Town of Charlestown and the Upper Valley Region, and thrives as a cultural center for the surrounding communities. Additionally, residents, property owners, and employees of Charlestown are eligible to borrow from the library at no charge. A small annual fee is charged to nonresidents. To learn more, visit their website at www.silsbyfpl.org.