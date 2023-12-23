Tech Time Tuesdays at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library will host Tech Time Tuesday classes and drop-in sessions every Tuesday during the month of January, at 2 p.m. Join us in the downstairs programming room for one of our upcoming tech sessions this winter to learn more about different applications and digital library resources. Drop-in sessions are first come, first served. Providing your own personal devices is highly encouraged, however, library laptops will be available for class use.

The program for Jan. 2 will be “New Year, New Device.” Did you get a new device for the holidays and need some help? Drop into the library to get the new year started with your innovative technology.

On Jan. 9, the program will be “Google Suite: Digital Tools for Connection and Collaboration.” Improve your digital collaboration and communication skills using Google’s online tools such as Calendar, Chat, Docs, Drive, Gmail, and Meet. If you do not have an existing Google account, we will help set one up for you.

Jan. 16 will be Drop-In Tech Help. Drop-in Tech Help is our quick tech help option at the library. No registration is required, just walk in and spend 5-15 minutes with a librarian to ask your tech questions.

On Jan. 23, the program is “Social Media Etiquette and Tips.” As social media channels have evolved to become one of the primary ways people communicate in the modern world, learn how social media etiquette revolves around online guidelines to allow you to connect and promote.

There will be another Drop-in Tech Help session on Jan. 30.