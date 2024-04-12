Tech help at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library continues to provide technology assistance classes in April. Are you feeling overwhelmed managing or moving files between your phone and computer? A small group class will be held on Monday, April 29, from 3-4:30 p.m., to discuss how to transfer photos and documents from one device to another. This workshop will help participants learn how to keep their files organized on both devices and provide a hands-on learning experience with opportunities to ask questions. Bring your own devices, if possible, to practice the techniques learned. The class is limited to four people.

If learning in a one-to-one situation is better, individual sessions are available on most Mondays, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Signing up is needed for all tech help sessions. Specific dates can be found on the library’s website, www.springfieldtownlibrary.org. Registration can be done online, or by calling the library at 802-885-3108.

The Springfield Town Library’s tech help staff needs your feedback – what topics are you interested in? Please go to www.bit.ly/STLtechsurvey and fill out the survey to let us know how to best meet your needs. You do not need a Google account to complete the survey. The library staff appreciates all comments.