GROTON, Conn. – Tours of the U.S.S. Vermont, SSN 792, are being offered by the crew of the U.S.S. Vermont at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Conn. Aug. 26 and 27 before the Commissioning Acknowledgement Ceremony Aug. 28. Sign up for the tours are required, details and requirements can be found at: www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4daea92ba5f9c25-ussvermont.