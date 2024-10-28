Tai chi classes coming to Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Tai chi is about life. Life is about breath. In tai chi, we breathe deeply and time our movements with breathing. Breathe in as arms rise; breathe out as arms lower. Tai chi, with its slow movements, is often called meditation in motion. We find movement in stillness and stillness in movement.

A beginner class is forming at Westminster Institute in November, taught by Oriental Healing Arts Association (OHAA) instructor Leslie Lassetter. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, at 11 a.m. The first class, on Nov. 12, is free. Students may join through November, or with permission of the instructor beyond that. The class is ongoing.

What happens during class? We begin with a qi gong warmup, progress to form practice, and end with a closing cooldown. The form is a series of ordered, slow movements called Yang 24, beginning with open the energy gates, flying diagonal, and separate heaven and earth. These time-honored moves have been practiced in the East for centuries.

Why do Tai Chi? Yes, it’s exercise, but it’s more. Unlike Western exercise, jumping jacks, crunches, and the like, tai chi moves chi (life energy) through the body along rivers of energy called meridians, the same meridians acupuncturists study. This energetic aspect is one reason medical professionals often prescribe tai chi to patients. It can improve blood pressure, arthritis, balance, heart problems, and more. In addition to physical benefits, there are social benefits of meeting and moving with others. People make friends.

Leslie Lassetter studied extensively with master teachers Gene Gaudreau and Jim Winner of Oriental Healing Arts Association (OHAA) before beginning her teaching journey, as well as with local teacher Ben Daviss of Walpole. OHAA trains its instructors to be senior safe and senior friendly. A senior instructor, meaning she has taught well over 500 class hours, Leslie also has background in movement therapy, and has completed Level 3 certification with Tai Chi Vermont. Check out her YouTube channel, Tai Chi with Leslie.

Leslie’s students are enthusiastic about her classes. One says she loves having a whole hour of quiet. Another says she rides her horse differently. She feels better, and so does her horse. That is due to increased body awareness and improved body alignment. So knowing oneself better physically is one decided benefit. That same awareness can improve balance, especially useful on snowy, icy surfaces. Tai chi can also engender emotional, mental, and spiritual awareness. It embraces, yet goes beyond, the mere physical.

There is also seated tai chi on Tuesdays, at 9:45 a.m., for those recovering from injury, with chronic arthritis, etc. This class is designed for those who cannot stand for an hour. Class size is small. Current students say their doctors and physical therapists are enthusiastic about their involvement in seated tai chi. Class can be joined anytime. Call in advance.

There is a small cost per class for both tai chi and seated tai chi. Partial scholarships are offered by Westminster Cares. Class location is Westminster Institute, 3534 Route 5, Westminster, Vt. For more information, or to sign up, contact Donna Dawson at wecares@sover.net or 802-722-3607.