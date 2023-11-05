Taconic Music presents Northbound Quartet

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Taconic Music presents a night of swinging jazz. Join us for drummer Conor Meehan’s Northbound Quartet, part of Taconic’s “Jazz in the Barn” series, on Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m., at the Inn at Manchester. Drawing heavily on traditional jazz repertoire, the combo will also explore pieces across multiple genres. The audience will be treated to compositions by jazz greats like Miles Davis and Joe Henderson, alongside arrangements of the Beatles, Paul Simon, or even Dvořák, all performed with soulful grooves and lively improvisation.

The Northbound Quartet consists of longstanding rhythm trio Meehan (drums), Benny Kohn (piano), and Andy Wrba (bass), the genesis of which was a decade-long Monday-night jazz series in the Berkshires. This series gave the trio an opportunity to stretch out and experiment with different kinds of music, developing a deep connection and chemistry that allows for both adventurous exploration and subtle interplay. During this time, the trio accompanied dozens of singers and instrumentalists, notably saxophonist Charles Neville of the Neville Brothers, who was a beloved mentor, and instilled in the group a love of New Orleans music. Now rounding out the group is saxophonist Michael Zsoldos, of Woodstock, Vt., whose warm sound and seemingly effortless technical capability is leading the quartet in new directions. With playing that is deeply rooted in the jazz tradition, the camaraderie that comes with knowing each other well ensures the Northbound Quartet’s sound is always fresh and inviting.

The Inn at Manchester’s Events Barn provides an elegantly rustic setting for the evening’s music, and there will be a cash bar beginning at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.taconicmusic.org.