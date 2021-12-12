Suzy Forlie Memorial Reading Room at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library formally dedicated a reading room in memory of the late Suzy Forlie of Chester. Suzy was a longtime trustee of Whiting Library and was the driving force behind the 2014 restoration of this significant landmark building. Suzy’s devotion to the library and extensive knowledge of historic buildings led to Whiting Library being awarded a federal grant from USDA Rural Development for this project. Suzy was also instrumental in planting the beautiful gardens at the library as well as spending countless hours over many years working on their upkeep.

Suzy made many contributions to her hometown as evidenced in the preservation and improvement of numerous historical buildings in Chester. She was a founding member of the Chester Historic Preservation Committee and the Chester Beautification Committee, now known as Chester Townscape.

Presenting a plaque dedicating the Suzy Forlie Memorial Reading Room to Whiting Library Director Deirdre Dorn were Kathy Pellett, Heather Chase, both members of the Suzy Forlie Memorial Committee, which worked to formalize the reading room for Suzy. Committee members also included David Lord and Cathy Hasbrouck, Library Trustees, and Rachel Root and Nancy Chute. A public dedication of the reading room and a reception will be held sometime in 2022 when it becomes safe to hold indoor gatherings.

In the background are the beautiful watercolor paintings of Jeanne Carbonetti, which are currently on display in the reading room. Please come by and enjoy this beautiful space and exceptional art exhibit this winter.