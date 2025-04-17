Support the Brownsville Independence Day Celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – “Adventures Await on Ascutney Mountain – Celebrating 10 Years of Ascutney Outdoors” is the theme of the 2025 Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations (IDC), on July 3 and 4, as we celebrate Ascutney Mountain, where 10 years ago the Town of West Windsor purchased land that led the way to Ascutney Outdoors. Now, just to remind us all, for this two-day celebration to happen and to remain a free family event, we need you. Contributions from the community and the dedicated work of volunteers are what make this happen. Here’s how you can help and be a part of the biggest Brownsville event.

Make a donation; no donation is too small. To donate, visit www.fundrazr.com/BrownsvilleIDC2025 for credit card donations, or mail a check payable to Brownsville IDC to Brownsville IDC, P.O. Box 37, Brownsville, VT 05037.

Become a business sponsor. Contact Bill Ley to learn the benefits of sponsoring this year’s celebration, and how to become an IDC sponsor. Ley can be reached at 802-299-9057 (text or talk), or ParrisHill@comcast.net.

Buy a raffle ticket. The second 50-25-25 AO/IDC Fundraiser Raffle will launch soon. Until then, anyone who would like to purchase tickets can contact Linda Ley 802-230-5325 or at ParrisHill@comcast.net. This raffle will benefit Ascutney Outdoors at 25%, Independence Day Celebrations at 25%, and one lucky winner at 50%. Last year’s winner took home $3,000.

Become a volunteer. Visit the IDC SignUpGenius page to see how you can join our volunteer group at www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4CA5AF2EA7F85-55863507-help.

Participate in the grand parade. If you have a float, antique vehicle, marching band, parade animals, etc., contact Karen Diop at BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com. Prizes will be given for Most Patriotic, Most on Theme, and Most Humorous.

Sell your wares. Craft vendors can reach out to Anne Yates to check available space, at 802-230-6017 (talk or text). Tables in the town hall are very affordable, so they’re going fast.

The mountain and village burst out in celebration starting on the evening of July 3, when there will be an array of delights for all, including live music, food, and an incredible fireworks display.

The next morning, on July 4, down in Brownsville Village, there will be an abundant community breakfast at Brownsville Community Church, then, in the church’s Tribute Park Pavilion, a lively, wear-off-the-calories line dance for all ages led by Conrad Farnham, followed by crafty vendors selling their wares, important local groups sharing important information, or why not just buy that book you didn’t know you always wanted at the book sale? Outside, there will be music, the sweet aromas of grilled goodies, and luscious Mexican fare. Watching calories? Get a fruit smoothie. Not so concerned on this holiday? There’s an ice cream social. Then there will be the Grand Brownsville Independence Day Parade.

A big thank-you in advance to all our supporters, the town of West Windsor, Ascutney Outdoors, First Responders from West Windsor and Windsor, and all the volunteers for making this wonderful community celebration possible.