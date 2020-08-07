Support in the time of pandemic

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Brattleboro Area Hospice is pleased to announce a new offering to assist people in our community during this challenging time. We are broadening our grief and spiritual support to include issues of loss and transition related to the COVID-19 crisis by offering a support group that will commence in early September.

The pandemic has brought with it alterations in our circumstances that were unimaginable just months ago. How is Covid time affecting you and those you love? Have there been losses? How are you managing? Would you like some help?

This new group will be co-facilitated by Muriel Wolf, BAH’s spiritual companion, and Rick Willhite, a BAH volunteer with a professional background in spiritual care and social work. We will offer opportunities to learn simple, non-religious spiritual practices as well as practical tools that have helped many find their way through times of difficulty and change. There will be times for journaling, shared reflection, and conversation about our experiences. We’ll emphasize attentive listening, compassion, and mutual trust.

The group will meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 5:30-7 p.m., beginning Sept. 8. We will use the Zoom platform.

Don’t know how to use Zoom? We can help you learn how before the first session, just ask us when you register. We will meet for eight sessions, the first of which you can attend with no obligation to continue. After this point, we ask that you stay with us for our remaining time together.

This is not a drop-in group; registration is required. Membership is limited to eight participants. For registration or more information, please email Muriel at muriel.wolf@brattleborohospice.org or call the office at 802-257-0775 and ask for Hilary at ext. 105. She will take your name and phone number and have Muriel return your call. We look forward to hearing from you and wish you well.

The group is sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice. Participation is free of charge and open to anyone in the community. Support groups offer a safe, mutually supportive environment for sharing experiences. No prior connection with hospice is necessary in order to participate.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, community-based, nonprofit volunteer organization that provides grassroots, volunteer-staffed programs. Hospice is locally funded and provides services free of charge. Hospice is located at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Call 802-257-0775. Visit www.brattleborohospice.com.