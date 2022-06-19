Summer reading time at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Summer has arrived in Vermont and with the sunshine and long days come many fun activities at Whiting Library. The theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Program is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Kids of all ages can sign up to participate and record their reading progress and enter to win raffle tickets for great prizes. Summer reading is critical, not only for helping kids maintain learning while school is out, but also for fostering social-emotional development, discovering the joy of stories, and elevating the importance of lifelong learning.

Summer reading is fun at Whiting Library, with a variety of reading challenge options for kids to choose from, and weekly Story Time at 11 a.m. on Fridays to read and play together. All kids who sign up will also receive a free book of their choice from the library book saleroom.

The Nature Museum will once again offer a series of incredible nature programs in the library backyard this summer. On seven consecutive Wednesdays from 12:30 – 1:15 p.m., starting June 22, an environmental educator from The Nature Museum will introduce children of all ages to the wonders of the natural world through demonstrations, games, and crafts. This year there will be programs on beavers, bats, black bears, owls, pollinators, animal migration, and of course- building fairy houses. Geared toward ages pre-k through elementary, but all ages are welcome. Programs will be 45-minutes long, with dedicated time for a story reading and any nature-related questions you may have for the expert educators. No registration is necessary. Programs will be outdoors with lots of space for everyone, and inside during inclement weather. Join us to unplug, discover, and learn.

You can find out more about the Summer Reading Program and everything that is happening at Whiting Library on our website, www.whitinglibrary.org, or give us a call at 802-875-2277. Stop on by during our open hours, we have air conditioning and lots of comfy places to read, chat, and play.