Summer construction on Vail Bridge

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridge deck and superstructures for Vail Bridge over Jewell Brook along Main Street in Ludlow Village. The work will be performed by Cold River Bridges, LLC out of Walpole, N.H.

Construction is anticipated to start in July and will be completed by the end of October. All work will take place during the day, between sunrise and sunset. During construction, the bridge will be closed for a period of 21 days, to begin no earlier than July 5 and end no later than Oct. 1. During the closure, truck traffic will be guided to state routes, per a signed detour. Local traffic is advised to seek alternate routes.

There will be a presentation on the Vail Bridge replacement at the June 6, Ludlow Selectboard Meeting. The presentation will include a project overview, anticipated schedule, and construction impacts. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The Ludlow Selectboard Meeting will take place on June 6, in the Ludlow Town Hall, 2nd floor auditorium at 6 p.m.