Summer Art at Custer Sharp

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – This summer, the historic Custer Sharp House, at 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, is hosting art classes in addition to historic exhibits, talks, and a gallery show by local artists.

In July and early August, artist and former kindergarten teacher Bev Foster taught classes in needlework and watercolor for children.

On Aug. 12-16, Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will be offering her popular Art with the Masters class for children ages 6 and up. Students will meet in a lovely studio attached to the house, and spend Monday-Friday afternoons making art inspired by famous artists. As they create drawings, paintings, collage, and sculpture, students will explore a wide variety of materials and artistic styles. This year, they will be inspired by artists Gustav Klimt, Henri Rousseau, Georgia O’Keeffe, Frida Kahlo, and Vermont artist Stephen Huneck. The class runs from 1-3:30 p.m. daily. The cost for the week includes all materials and a simple snack. As always, class will end with a celebratory art show for family and friends.

The public is invited to join us at the Custer Sharp House on Friday, Aug. 16, at 2:30 p.m., for art making and refreshments. For information and registration, contact caseyjunkerbailey@gmail.com.