Students learn stop motion animation with Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Three Gallery at the VAULT volunteers, Melissa Post, Diane Kemble, and Corky Bond, brought a seven-session Art Camp to 15 young students in the Summer Daze program this July at Union Street School in Springfield.

The series of activities were based on the nonsense poem, “The Owl and the Pussycat” by Edward Lear. The children made their own clay cats, owls, bong trees, scenery, and illustrated a copy of the poem. In addition, they all had a chance to work on a stop motion animation of the poem by moving clay figures little by little and taking pictures with an iPad. The children also made owl hats, floated boats down rain gutters filled with water, sang songs, and read stories.

Here’s the link to watch the stop motion animation: www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5ldyca-2J4.

To find out about Gallery at the VAULT, a community arts center and Vermont State Craft Center, visit www.galleryvault.org.