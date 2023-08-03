Stratton Foundation awards grant for children’s programs

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library is pleased to announce that it has received a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation to fund its children’s programs. Children of all ages are invited to work with artist and teacher Casey Junker Bailey, who will offer her book-inspired art programs at the library on a monthly basis throughout the year. In addition to the artwork they make, each child will receive a copy of the featured book to keep. These programs will be free of charge and appropriate for all ages. A portable sign board, also purchased with grant money, will keep friends of the library informed about these upcoming events.

The program launched successfully in July with a “Kindness Matters” bookmaking project. Each child made two books, and received a copy of “Kindness Grows” to bring home. The August program will be a follow up to the library’s Reptile Rendezvous VINS presentation on Sunday, Aug. 6. “Reptile Rendezvous Two” on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m., will feature the book “Chameleons Are Cool.” Children will be making colorful 3D Chameleons and lizards to bring home along with their free books. Thanks to The Stratton Foundation for this wonderful opportunity. For more information about ongoing children’s programs, contact the South Londonderry Free Library at 802 824-3371.