Storyteller event and book giveaway at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Memorial Library is thrilled to announce a special storyteller event and book giveaway on Aug. 2, from 1-2 p.m. This event, made possible by a generous Summer Readers Grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF), is open to all children in the Ludlow area.

Award-winning author and storyteller Simon Brooks, hailing from neighboring New Hampshire, will captivate young audiences with a delightful storytelling session. Following the storytelling event, there will be a book giveaway, where each child in attendance will have the opportunity to select and take home two free books. This initiative aims to enrich children’s at-home libraries and foster a love for reading.

The Children’s Literacy Foundation emphasizes the importance of children choosing their own books, citing that this selection process enhances excitement and encourages reading for pleasure. According to a study by the International Literacy Association, 80% of students express a preference for books they choose themselves, highlighting the impact of personal choice on reading engagement.

The Fletcher Memorial Library has been an active participant in CLiF’s Summer Readers program, dedicated to promoting literacy and providing enriching experiences for local youth. This upcoming event underscores the library’s commitment to nurturing a community of young readers.

“We are thrilled to host this storyteller event and book giveaway thanks to the support of CLiF,” said Sacha Krawczyk, youth services librarian at Fletcher Memorial Library. “Events like these not only encourage a lifelong love of reading, but also contribute to building vibrant literary communities.”

The event will take place at Fletcher Memorial Library, located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. All children in the area are invited to attend and participate in this exciting literary event.

For more information about the storyteller event and book giveaway, please contact Sacha Krawczyk at 802-228-3517 or FMLkidsVT@gmail.com.