Stingrays swim team registration now open

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is excited to announce that registration is open for the summer session of the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays youth swim. The summer season will begin June 13 and continue through Aug. 6, 2022. Children between the ages of 6 – 18 are invited to join our developmental, junior, or senior swim teams this summer. Swimmers at all levels will have the chance to compete in swim meets throughout the region, including some outdoor events that are unique to the summer session.

“When your child joins our swim team, they will be joining a fun, friendly, and supportive environment. Our goal is to improve their athletic performance at all stages of swimming and focus on team building and sportsmanship,” says coach Ann Thompson.

In order to join the developmental swim team, children ages 6 – 10 must be able to swim 25 yards in either freestyle or backstroke. Coaches will work in and out of the water to teach each swimmer proper swimming skills with a focus on strokes. The participants will also progress to longer lengths of swimming in order to give them the endurance they need for shorter races. Developmental swim team meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

To join the junior team, swimmers must be 8 or older and be able to swim 50 yards of each stroke as well as a 100-yard IM with minimal corrections. The junior team will work on improving proper swimming technique. These swimmers will swim longer yards and multiple sets. Junior swim team meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:30–6:30 p.m. On Thursdays, there is an optional practice from 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Prior to joining the senior team, swimmers must be advanced by their swim coach or have met with the coach for a skills assessment. The senior swim team will meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:30–6:45 p.m. and Thursday from 7:30–8:45 p.m.

“We’re eager to welcome back our returning swim team members,” adds coach Rick Matthews. “We encourage new participants to join us for this exciting summer session!”

Registration is now open at www.edgarmay.org, or call the front desk at 802-885-2568. Swim team participants must be active members at the EdgarMay for the duration of the swim team session.