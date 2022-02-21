Stingrays Swim Team are strong competitors in January meets

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Edgar May Health and Recreation Center’s Stingray youth swim team has had a busy January, with many swimmers placing in swim meets, achieving their personal bests, and qualifying for the New England Regional Championship meet.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Stingrays traveled to Norwich University for the Pentathlon hosted by the Central Valley Swim Club. In the 15-18 women’s age group, Berkley Hutchins, 16, took first place; Ari Cioffi, 17, followed in second; and Janie Thompson, 17, took sixth place. In the 15-18 men’s age group, Miles Garvin, 17, took first place. The swimmers were scored on their times in five events: 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard breaststroke, and 200-yard individual medley. Remini Bammarito finished third in the 11-12 women’s age group with her combined times for the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard butterfly, and 50-yard breaststroke, and 100-yard IM.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, the Stingrays traveled to the Connecticut Valley Invitational at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction. Many of the swimmers qualified for further swim meets and achieved new personal bests. In the 7-8 age group, Everett Whipple, 7, a first-time competitor, placed fourth in the 25-yard backstroke and qualified for the New England Regional Championship.

In the 9-10 age group, Theresa Marquise, 10, and Oliver Cherubini, 10, qualified for the New England Regional Championship Meet. Dean Long, 9, and Carl Johnson, 11, both swam their personal bests in the 50-yard backstroke. Noah Waterman, 11, swam his personal best in the 100-yard freestyle, and Janey Whipple, 9, was a first-time competitor.

In the 11-12 age group, Remini Bammarito qualified for the New England Regional Championship in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, and 100-yard freestyle. Naomi Harnish, 11, swam her personal best in the 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard and 100-yard backstroke.

In the 13-14 age group, Rowan Caulkins, 14, qualified for the New England Regional Championship Meet in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, and 100-yard fly.

In the 15-18 women’s age group, Berkley Hutchinson qualified for the New England Regional Championship meet in the 100-freestyle and the prestigious New England Age Group Championship Meet in March at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. In the 100-yard breaststroke, she finished with a time of 1:10.90 and placed first overall in the meet.

Ari Cioffi qualified for the New England Silver’s Championship Meet in the 50-yard freestyle as well as the New England Regional Championship Meet in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle. Janie Thompson qualified for the New England Championship Meet in the 100-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle, and 100-yard freestyle. Haley Racicot, 17, qualified for the New England Regional Championship Meet in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle.

In the 15-18 men’s age group, Miles Garvin qualified for the New England Silver’s Championship Meet in the 100-yard breaststroke, and for the New England Regional Championship Meet in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Abe Burek, 15, qualified for the New England Regional Championship Meet in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke, and the 100-yard butterfly.

Coaches Ann Thompson and Rick Matthews are extremely proud of their team’s efforts. Stamina, intensity, and technique training targeting specific goals have been paying off at weekly practices and competitions. The next meet for the Stingrays is at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., hosted by Green Mountain Aquatics.

For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.