Stephen Olney, 1956-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On March 28, 2022, Stephen B. Olney “Crispy” lost his battle with cancer at the age of 66. He was born Feb. 4, 1956 to Bernard and Colleen (Wheeler) Olney. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1974.

He worked a few jobs before starting his career as a mechanic at the talc mine in Ludlow, Vt., where he worked for 32 years. After that, he worked at the Current for 10 years as a mechanic.

Stephen loved his friends, family, traveling the backroads, and telling jokes and stories of the “good old days.” In 1991, Stephen married the love of his life, Lisa M. Benware, and enjoyed the birth of their first son, Trevor E. Olney. Their second son, Joshua B. Olney followed in 1993.

He was loved by all of us and no paragraph could express how valuable he was to his friends and family. He loved being an uncle to his many nieces and nephews who all have fun stories about their time with Uncle Steve. Stephen loved being a grandpa to his four grandchildren: Matthew, Henry, Emmalynn, and Finley.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, niece Terri Wyman and Ronald Olney Jr.

He is survived by his wife Lisa; sons Trevor and Joshua; grandchildren Matthew, Henry, Emmalynn, and Finley; siblings Teresa Miller, Bonnie Roys, Susan Miles, Sally Knight, Ronald “Butch” Olney, and Nancy Chambers; in-laws Henry and Evelyn Benware; brother in-law Michael Benware and sister-in-law Tina Goss.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Precision Valley Church in North Springfield.