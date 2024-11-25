Steampunk fashion at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Karen Antonowicz from Spirits of Fashion at the Springfield Town Library on Monday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., for her presentation on steampunk fashion.

What is steampunk? A mix of Victorian elements with those of the Steam Age comprise the main theme of steampunk fashion. Victorian corsets, petticoats, and lace blend seamlessly with clock faces, metal findings, and gears, to create the most unique ensembles for both men and women. Explore the various characters that folks portray while embracing this modern steampunk adventure.

This event is free and open to the public. Sign up for a reminder on our calendar of events at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.