SSPTA announces fall fundraiser top-sellers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Schools PTA congratulates the top-selling students of the recent Halladay’s Harvest Barn fundraiser.

Kindergartner Logan Bixby was the high seller at Elm Hill School. The top spot at Union Street School went to third-grader Reid Priestley. Each student earned a $50 cash prize for their efforts.

Additionally, SSPTA extends thanks to all students and families who participated, enabling us to achieve our fundraising goal.

Proceeds from this event help SSPTA continue our longstanding mission of enriching the experiences of students at Elm Hill and Union Street Schools. This school year, SSPTA has provided support for a visiting pottery artist at Union Street, Fall Festivals at Union Street and Elm Hill, classroom supplies for teachers, and healthy snacks for students.

Springfield Schools PTA meets the second Wednesday of each month at Elm Hill School. Free childcare is provided for all meetings. New members are always welcome and there are no requirements for attendance or volunteerism.

For information and updates, visit www.ssptavt.com or www.facebook.com/ssptavt, or contact SSPTA at PTA@ssdvt.org.