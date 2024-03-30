SRDC grant for Park Street Redevelopment Project

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced this week that he has secured nearly $30 million in federal funds in the recently-passed budget to support 19 Vermont projects. The projects will improve local infrastructure and accessibility, bolster economic revitalization, preserve community landmarks, and build more affordable housing. Project recipients were nominated by Sen. Welch through the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) process. One of the recipients was for the Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC), which will receive $1 million for the Park Street School: Business Incubator & Accelerator in Springfield.

The funding was included in the six-bill “minibus” appropriations package for fiscal year 2024, passed by the U.S. Senate on Friday, March 8. SRDC executive director Bob Flint expressed his appreciation for the continued Congressional support. “We are grateful for the ongoing enthusiasm from our delegation for this important project. We appreciate the recent site visit from Sen. Welch, and thank him and his staff for the nomination and support for the CDS award.”