SRDC director Community Conversation at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library is excited to announce its upcoming Community Conversation featuring Bob Flint, the executive director of Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC).

“Ask SRDC: What’s Happening in and for Springfield?” will offer the chance to ask questions and receive updates on the latest events and initiatives in the area.

The in-person event will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. Residents are invited to join and connect with fellow community members, share their thoughts, and stay informed about the work of Springfield Regional Development Corporation. Topics of discussion will include, but are not limited to, questions about the J&L site, Parks & Woolson building, and Park Street School, among others.

Springfield Regional Development Corporation is a private, nonprofit regional development organization serving towns in southern Windsor County, Vt. SRDC offers assistance to existing businesses, as well as those looking to start or relocate in the region. Their services include guidance with site location, financing, training, permits, and commercial site development, in collaboration with local, regional, state, and federal partners.

Community Conversations are an opportunity for the citizens to ask questions and get answers. For more information about this event, or to suggest other topics, call the library at 802-885-3108, or email springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.