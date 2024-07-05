SRDC announces loan awards

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) has announced the approval of $155,000 in financing for two area companies through the Springfield Area CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund and Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund. Both loan funds utilize grants from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to assist businesses in southern Windsor County.

The loans that were approved include financing for the pending expansion of Blake Hill Preserves in Windsor, and for Meditrina in Chester, which is planning to open a wine bar and restaurant.

The Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund is available for companies in the 10 towns within the SRDC service region. For more information, or to get a loan application, please contact us at SRDC at 802-885-3061 or bobf@springfielddevelopment.org.