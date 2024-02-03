SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Winter Carnival is back for the eighth year, to be held on Feb. 9 and 10, at the Crown Point Country Club. All activities, contests, and events are free.

Friday, Feb. 9 –

4-9 p.m.: Food and beverages available at Crown Point Pub, and free hot chocolate all evening.

5-8 p.m.: Open sledding and snowshoeing under the lights on the big hill.

5:30 p.m.: Bonfire at the top of the hill.

6:30 p.m.: Guided snowshoe walk for all ages, snowshoes provided by Springfield Town Library.

8-11 p.m.: The Conniption Fits perform in the banquet room.

Saturday, Feb. 10 –

11:30 a.m.: Crown Point Pub opens.

12-9 p.m.: Sledding and snowshoeing all day.

12-3 p.m.: Wunderle’s Big Top Circus Adventures in the banquet room, sponsored by ARC Mechanical and Ultimate Auto Body.

12-3 p.m.: Big games inside, presented by Springfield’s All-4-One program.

1 p.m.: Eighth annual cardboard sled contest. The theme is wild animals. Prizes given for most artistic, creative, spirit, and speed.

2:30 p.m.: Guided snowshoe walk for all ages, extra snowshoes provided.

3 p.m.: Snowman contest winners announced, inside.

3:15 p.m.: Snowmageddon indoor snoball fight with fluffy balls.

6:30 p.m.: Fireworks, sponsored by Ford of Claremont and presented by Pyrotecnico.

7-10 p.m.: Gr8tful Folk to perform.

To enter the snowman competition, build a snowman at home and call 802-885-2727, or send a picture to springfieldrec@hotmail.com to enter. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 9.

To enter the cardboard sled contest, show up at least 30 minutes prior to the event. Racers will meet at the top of the hill behind the parking lot between 12:30-12:45 p.m. for entry, photos, and judging. Bottom of sled must be only cardboard or tape. No other restrictions on size or decorations. For information, email Andy Bladyka at cpccvt@gmail.com.

Events and festivities are sponsored by Springfield Parks and Rec, Springfield Town Library, All-4-One, Edgar May Health and Rec Center, SAPA TV, and Crown Point Country Club. Fireworks presented by Pyrotecnico and sponsored by Ford of Claremont.

For more information, visit the Springfield Winter Carnival Facebook page, or visit www.springfieldvtparksandrec.com.