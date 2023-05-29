Springfield vegan potluck

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The next Food for Life Vegan Potluck will be held outdoors at the Commons Park in Springfield, Vt., on Sunday, June 4, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The park is located at 63 Summer Hill Street, and is handicapped accessible. Everyone is welcome at these potlucks. Bring a dish to share that doesn’t contain any animal products. This could be as simple as a green salad or fruit salad, or a plate of cut vegetables with a dip like hummus. These gatherings have been fun and informal, and include many non-vegans, as well as people who are committed to a whole foods, plant based diet. People choose this way of eating for a wide variety of ethical and health reasons, and most find that it is a satisfying culinary adventure. For more information, call 802-624-6116.