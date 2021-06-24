Springfield Town Library resumes regular hours

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has much exciting news. Our doors are fully open and we back to our regular hours. Public computers have been spread out throughout the building and tables are available on the second floor for those who bring their own devices.

Since we often have little ones and others who cannot be vaccinated, we are requesting that all still wear masks while in our building. Masks will be required in the children’s room. All children’s programs will be held outdoors this summer.

Adult programs will slowly be brought back inside. We ask for your patience as we clear out the Flinn Room for those activities. The Family Room may be reserved for very small groups who require a quiet space.

The Ruth Celotto Memorial Bench has been redone by our library director’s husband, Joe Dowdell, and sits proudly in our side garden. Thanks to the Friends of Springfield Town Library, the front gardens have been cleaned up and the tub, filled with brightly colored flowers, has been relocated to the front of the building.

Finally, we are proud to announce the hiring of our new Technical Services Librarian, Tracy Obremski. Tracy has been a smiling, helpful library clerk for more than 20 years. She will now be responsible for ordering materials and working with the library clerks to get items ready for you as quickly as possible. Congratulations to Tracy!