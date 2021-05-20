Springfield Town Library reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has exciting news. The library is now open without an appointment during selected times each day. Watch for our “open” sign hanging out front from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. each weekday. Evening hours from 4:30-6:30 p.m. are available Monday through Thursday. Saturday open hours are from 10 a.m. to noon.

Curbside or at-the-door pickup will remain available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. each weekday and from 12-12:45 p.m. Saturdays. Those who cannot make it during those times can do a grab-and-go pickup during our open hours. Call us to let us know approximately when you will be here, and we will have your items wrapped and ready on the bookshelf in our entryway. Push the button for our new automatic door opener, step into the entry way, see the package with your first name and last initial on it, and grab it and go!

The Springfield Town Library staff thanks you for your patience during these transitional times. We are very excited to welcome you back to the library to use our computers and to browse for your own materials. Masks and hand sanitizing remain required. Call us at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.