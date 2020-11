SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to the rise in active Covid-19 cases in the area, effective Nov. 25 and until further notice, the Springfield Town Library has returned to curbside-only service. It has closed to the public until such time the active case count is reduced. Please call 802-885-3108 to ask for items and to schedule a pickup time. Patrons can also put items on hold in our online catalog. If you have printing that needs to be done, please email documents to stlib@vermontel.net.