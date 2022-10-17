Springfield students win Garden Club scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club (SGC) has announced that Alicia Ostrum has won their 2022 SGC scholarship and Claire Palmer has won the 2022 Sandy MacGillivray Memorial Scholarship.

Ostrum plans on attending Utah Tech University and majoring in engineering. She hopes to open a research facility, one that would develop eco-friendly and efficient solutions to world problems. This year, Ostrum was the project manager at Springfield High School’s “Green Up Week,” the morning announcer for “Voice of the Cosmos,” a class representative, and head editor of the yearbook. The SCG scholarship is awarded annually to high school seniors or college students pursuing further education in the fields of horticulture, forestry, or environmental studies.

Palmer plans to attend Eastern Maine Community College and studying Early Childhood Education. She works as an assistant teacher at a preschool and daycare, is a social media manager, and a self-employed photographer, making greeting cards and selling them in the area. Deanna Dexter, Scholarship Chair for the SGC, stated “The Committee chose Claire because she possesses some of the great qualities that Sandy [MacGillivray] exhibited throughout her life.” MacGillivray, the scholarship’s namesake, taught business courses at the technical center and at Springfield High School for many years. She loved to work with students and to encourage and guide them in any way she could towards living productive lives.

The Sandy MacGillivray Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors from Springfield’s River Valley Techincal Center.