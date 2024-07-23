Springfield Street Fest and Donut Dash a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What a wonderful success Springfield on the Move’s (SOM) second annual Zero K Donut Dash and Springfield Street Fest was on Saturday, July 13. We had right around 450 attendees, and the Springfield Fire Department won the bragging rights with our inaugural “Battle of the Badges.” In order to have an event like this, there are many people we need to thank, either for funding, in-kind donations, or for working the event.

On behalf of SOM, I’d like to acknowledge the following: Lisa and Bob Rivers; the Agency of Commerce and Community Development Vibrancy Fund; Springfield Regional Development Corp; Springfield Housing Authority; the Town of Springfield Fire and Police Departments, Planning/Zoning, Public Works, and the Parks and Recreation Department; HB Energy Solutions; Eileen and Paul Kendall; JC’s Market; The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce; 802 Restrooms; All-4-One; The Copper Fox; Black River Coffee Bar; Mandy and Laurentiu Trainenau; Springfield Cinemas 3 and the Fresh Cut Film Festival; SAPA TV; John Landry and WCFR; The Shopper; and Rod Arnold at the Springfield Reporter.

Thanks to Judi Martin and Bonny Andrews for getting our Woodbury Courtyard and Comtu Cascade Park looking so nice.

Thank you to all the vendors who were out promoting some of what Springfield has to offer – we want to add more in 2025.

A very special thank you to The Springfield Food Co-op for allowing us to use their parking lot for the event. To all the customers and residents who typically use the lot on Saturdays, we truly appreciate your understanding.

As always, a huge shout out to all the awesome volunteers who helped plan, organize, set up, and take down the event – it would not happen without you.