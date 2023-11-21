Springfield sixth annual Holiday Local Loyalty Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Friday, Nov. 24, marks the official kick-off of Springfield’s sixth annual Holiday Local Loyalty Program. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring this fun, collaborative program to the community again this year. With so many wonderful area merchants participating in the rewards stamp program this year, you’re sure to find plenty of opportunities to fulfill your holiday shopping needs in the neighborhood.

Simply get your Local Loyalty Card at any participating Springfield area merchant, and earn a stamp for every $5 or $10 you spend. Each participating business will feature a unique raffle prize. Once your card is filled, you can enter it in the raffle of your choice.

The shop local campaign runs from Nov. 24 – Dec. 31. Raffle winners will be drawn in January.

The 2023 Local Loyalty Program Stamp Card participants are: Bibbens Ace, Black River Coffee Bar, Black Rock Steakhouse, Crown Point Pub, The Dance Factory, Denise E. Photography, Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, Gallery at the VAULT, Great Northern Liquidation, HB Energy Solutions (payments at 132 Bridge Street), Springfield Farmers Market Dec. 16 Holiday Market, Springfield Food Co-op, Tina’s Hallmark, Uplift Acrobatics and Dance, US Cellular – New England Wireless, and Vermont Beer Makers.

A heartfelt thank you to this year’s “Friends of the Program” sponsors for supporting this fun and festive collaborative effort. The Friends of the Program are: All Seasons Construction, Cota Oil, The Dance Factory, Imagetek Mfg, Jerry Farnum State Farm, Mascoma Bank, M&T Bank, and WCFR Your Hometown Classic Hits.

The official start of the program featuring all the businesses starts Nov. 24. Join us in the collective endeavor to spread cheer and strengthen support for small businesses in the Springfield region this holiday season. If you have questions, contact the chamber by calling 802-885-2779, or email info@springfieldvt.com. Follow the official Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program Event via the Chamber’s Facebook page, or www.springfieldvt.com for more info about participating businesses, their raffle prizes, and ongoing program news.