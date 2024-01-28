Springfield Senior Center updates

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here are some updates from the Springfield Senior Center.

The Songsters are looking for more people who would like to join the group. They meet every Friday morning, at 9 a.m.

We have our 60th anniversary booklet for sale at the center for a small donation.

With winter weather fast approaching, the senior center will follow the Springfield schools for delays and closings. If school is delayed two hours, the center will open at 10 a.m. If school is cancelled, the center will also be closed.

We are still collecting food items for the local food shelves.

Appointments will be needed for the foot clinics. You can call the center to schedule one. In January, the price will increase.

If you have any questions about anything above, please reach out to Lori Johnson, executive director, at either 802-885-3933 or lorijohnsonssc@gmail.com.