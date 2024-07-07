Springfield Senior Center events and announcements

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Senior Center shares upcoming events and announcements.

Hand and foot card games will be on July 11 at 1 p.m. Drop in Cribbage on July 17 at 9 a.m. Nickel Bingo with birthdays will be on July 17 at 1 p.m. Knitting will meet on July 18 at 1 p.m. Game day will be on July 19 at 1 p.m.

We are still signing up for the Lake George Luncheon Cruise that will be on Aug. 23. There is a discounted fee for active members. Non-members still welcome to attend for an additional fee.

On July 22, we will be signing up for the Lake Champlain Luncheon Cruise that will be held on Sept. 20. There is a discounted fee for active members.

We are going back to MGM Casino in Springfield, Mass. on July 29. There is a fee for this trip, and the deadline to sign up is July 12. We base our trips on 40 people, so if more sign up, you can get some money back. Still a few seats available.

We are now selling tickets for our September Calendar Raffle. The last raffle went so well last year, we have decided to have another one. You will have 30 chances per ticket to win.

We are still collecting food items for the local food shelves.

Appointments will be needed for the foot clinics. You can call the center to schedule one for a fee.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Lori Johnson, executive director, at 802-885-3933 or lorijohnsonssc@gmail.com.