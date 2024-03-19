Springfield Selectboard creates capital planning committee

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A public hearing took place prior to the Monday, March 11, Springfield Selectboard meeting, to further discuss the road discontinuance process with regards to the former Southview Housing Complex. Town manager Jeff Mobus had previously presented the subject to the board, which proposes to discontinue the roads located adjacent to 201 South Street. Monday’s meeting was an opportunity for Springfield residents to give feedback.

Springfield Housing Authority (SHA) director Laura Ryan was in attendance to support the project, reporting that the discontinuance may assist SHA with future development.

Planning and zoning administrator Chuck Wise and Fire Chief Paul Stagner had joined Mobus, Ryan, and the selectboard for a site visit on Monday, at 5:30 p.m., to review the proposal at the location. Wise remarked that the town would not be giving up water and sewer rights by discontinuing the roads, and would have a perpetual easement to access that infrastructure.

Wise pointed to the town website, where informational materials detailing the scope of the discontinuance proposal are available for review within the March 11 selectboard packet.

The board voted to act on the proposed road discontinuance process.

Mobus introduced the idea of a new commission, the Ad Hoc Capital Planning Committee, which would be responsible for the evaluation of Springfield’s longterm capital needs, and the town’s debt capacity.

Mobus stated, “The capital budget that we have put together only goes out five years, and we have a lot of longterm assets – for example, the community center, the public works garage, Riverside Park – that could do with some larger renovations that would likely involve bonding if we can’t find enough grant money to move forward with them.”

“In my mind,” Mobus continued, “the committee would help me tremendously to expand the capital plan from five years out to 10, 15, 25 years. We actually have very little longterm debt right now, so this is the time to look at it, now, when we have failing assets and debt capacity.”

Board member Heather Frahm made the motion to form the committee, and the board unanimously voted in favor of creating the planning committee. Frahm and Vice Chair Michael Martin volunteered to sit on the newly formed committee, and agreed to work with Mobus to fill out the rest of the seats and begin working together on the town’s longterm capital needs.

Mobus presented the board with a list of positions with term expiration dates of March 2024, as well as several liaison positions to be filled by board members. Mobus had received several applications for various board, committee, and commission positions, and the board voted to appoint the following applicants: Steven Osterlund and Donald Shattuck to the airport commission, Jeff Perkins to the Springfield Housing Authority, Mark Blanchard for tree warden, and Chuck Gregory and Bettina McCrady to the Springfield Trails and Rural Economy.

Mobus then took the opportunity to thank all volunteers. “Having these volunteer commission and committee members really makes the town stronger, and makes sure everything is done properly.”

Additionally, Mobus ran through liaison appointments, and board members volunteered to fill positions serving various commissions including the airport commission, Springfield On the Move, Springfield School District, and Springfield Regional Development Corp.

Mobus reported that the Vermont Bond Bank had accepted the town’s application for a $64,100 loan through the State Revolving Loan Fund, to cover the cost of the 20-year review and update at the wastewater treatment facility. After reviewing the terms of the loan, five years at 0% interest, with 50% of the principal forgiven, the board subsequently signed the loan documents to officially move the project forward.

Finally, Mobus took a moment to thank Steve Knapp on behalf of the town, for his 46 years of service to the community. “Steve began working for the town on May 1, 1978,” Mobus noted, at a rate of $3.13 per hour. Mobus said Knapp had been promoted to cemetery sexton in June 1983, and has held that position since then. “Steve will be stepping into a very well-deserved retirement on March 15. Thank you, Steve, for all that you’ve done for Springfield,” Mobus concluded.

The selectboard will meet next on Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m.