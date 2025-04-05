Springfield Rotary to hold diaper drive in April

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Throughout the month of April, Springfield Rotary Club is sponsoring a diaper drive, to benefit the diaper bank at Springfield Area Parent Child Center. Size 4 and up, and Pull-Ups preferred. Please drop them off at the following locations in Springfield: Community Bank, M&T Bank, Springfield Town Library, and VTel. Collection locations in Chester are Chester Hardware and M&T Bank.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects, both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.