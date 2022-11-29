Springfield Rotary Stuff a Truck event brings in 2,200 pounds in food, items for Springfield Food Shelf 

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club held a very successful “Stuff a Truck” event on Nov. 19, in the Springfield Plaza to benefit the Springfield Family Center. The event raised more than 2200 pounds of non-perishable food, frozen turkeys and hams, and personal care items. In addition, donors provided $1800 in cash which the Family Center will use to purchase items through the Vermont Food Bank.

The Springfield Rotary Club thanks all those that helped make this a successful event and wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over one million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95 year of service to the community. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.