Springfield Rotary Penny Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 68th Annual Springfield Vermont Rotary Club Penny Sale returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., at Riverside Middle School in Springfield. The popular annual event could not be held the past two years because of the pandemic, but will come back this fall bigger and better than ever.

As always, there will be over 300 prizes donated by area businesses and individuals to be won. And, as always, each chance at a prize cost only a penny.

There are three prize series – red, white, and blue – and each series boasts at least 100 prizes. Each one-dollar series ticket is a chance to win any of the more than 100 series prizes – a penny per chance. Of course, to increase chances of winning, most people buy several tickets in each series.

Members of the Springfield Rotary Club will soon be out in the community soliciting prizes. They also will be selling chances for the Penny Sale’s Grand Prize drawing for $5,000 in cash. In addition to the Grand Prize, the tickets give the holder a chance in the Door Prize drawing for $500 in cash. Attendees must be present to win the Door Prize. Grand Prize tickets are now available from any Springfield Rotarian, and they will also be available at the Penny Sale.

The Penny Sale is the Springfield Rotary Club’s single largest annual fundraiser, raising most of the money that the Club returns to the community through scholarships and financial support to community projects and organizations. The Club currently awards three scholarships totaling $6,000 to college-bound Springfield High School seniors. Thanks to the success of past Penny Sales and their supporters, the Springfield Rotary Club has raised and given back to the community over $565,000.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over one million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95th year of service to the community. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org/.