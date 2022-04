SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Applications for the 2022 Springfield Rotary Club Scholarships are now available. The Rotary Club is offering two $2,000 scholarships for Springfield High School seniors, as well as a new $500 Lew Baldvins Memorial Industrial Trades scholarship. Applications are available through the Springfield High School Guidance office or by emailing bobf@springfielddevelopment.org. Deadline is Friday, April 22, 2022.