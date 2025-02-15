Springfield Rotary learns about Thrive Thrift Store

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Nicole Gagnon, founder of Weatherfield’s Thrive Thrift Store & Community Center, talked about her new nonprofit organization at the at the recent Springfield Rotary Club meeting, held at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Workforce Development & Training Center.

The mission at Thrive is to create a sustainable cycle of giving and receiving, providing basic needs and wellness resources to vulnerable populations. Thrive is currently operating out of the 1879 Schoolhouse in Perkinsville, but is looking to find its permanent location soon. It is hoping to fill the void left when SEVCA closed in Springfield.

You can learn more by visiting Thrive’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567175561071&_rdr, or sending an email to Nicole at contactthrivethrift@gmail.com.