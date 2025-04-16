Springfield Rotary hears from senior center director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Senior Center executive director Lori Johnson talked about the full range of activities at the senior center each month at the recent Springfield Rotary Club meeting, held at the SAPCC Workforce Development & Training Center. The Springfield Senior Center, founded in 1963, is the oldest senior center in Vermont. Although there is no membership fee, it currently has 300 members. To learn more, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063724323349#.