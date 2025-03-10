Springfield Rotary hears from fire chief

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Fire Chief Paul Stagner talked about the Springfield Fire Department at the recent Springfield Rotary Club meeting, held at the SAPCC Workforce Development & Training Center. The fire department was established in 1835. Last year it handled over 3,300 calls, 82% of which involved emergency medical services. In addition to fire protection, the department is involved with advanced life support, vehicle extrications, HAZMAT responses, active threat responses, ice rescue, and technical rescue. To learn more, visit www.springfieldvt.gov/fire.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.