Springfield Rotary hears about Hartness Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Bruce Johnson, chair of the Springfield Airport Commission, talked about the history of the Hartness State Airport at the recent meeting of the Springfield Rotary Club held at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Training Center.

Hartness State Airport is a transportation hub that offers services such as flight training, aircraft maintenance, and fueling. It features a single paved, 5,498-foot-long runway suitable for small aircraft and private jets, the second-largest in Vermont.

The airport has a rich history. In 1919, James Hartness, an inventor, entrepreneur, and Vermont governor, donated land to create the first airfield in Vermont. The airport was originally called the Springfield Airport. In 1927, Charles Lindbergh landed his plane, the Spirit of St. Louis, at the airport after his first nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. He spoke to a crowd of around 30,000 people. During World War II, the Civil Air Patrol used the airport for training exercises and coastal patrols. In 1959, the airport was renamed Hartness State Airport. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Hartness was one of the busiest airports in New England.

The airport is owned and operated by the State of Vermont. It is managed by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), which oversees its maintenance and development. Hartness State Airport remains an important resource for the Springfield region, contributing to the local economy and preserving its historical ties to aviation.

The airport commission is looking into an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s visit.

To learn more about the Springfield Airport Commission, visit www.springfieldvt.gov/?SEC=A4B3399E-835C-4FBD-BE47-E4516164A0C6. To see a video about the airport, visit www.vtrans.vermont.gov/aviation/airports/hartness.