Springfield Rotary elects new president

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Springfield Vermont recently inducted Springfield resident Karen Longo as its club president for the 2022-2023 Rotary year.

Rotary club members serving as officers with Karen this year are: President-Elect Emma McQuirk, Secretary Liz Carey, Treasurer Ed McQuade, Immediate Past President Jim Fog, and directors-at-large Marty Cohn, Carol Cole, Sue Dana, and Jeff Mobus .

Karen has been active in the Rotary Club of Springfield since November 2022, serving on the International committee and Board of Directors. Prior to joining the club in Springfield, she was a charter member and two-time President of the Beacon Falls Rotary Club in Connecticut. She was the recipient of the District Governor’s Award and has traveled to West Africa for international immunization day with fellow Rotarians.

Karen is an idea person, an innovator, and an artist. Her passion for art started at a young age and further matured while attending the University of Connecticut. After college, she embarked on an adventure that took her to London where she worked for several graphic design agencies. When she returned to the States, she found a home at Deloitte. These experiences and growth helped shape the creative professional that she is today as the owner and creative director of Dragonfly Designs.

She serves on the advisory council for the River Valley Technical Center and the Springfield digital collective for the Black River Innovation Center. She is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Black River Action Team

As Springfield Rotary president, Karen will focus on two areas: Reducing hunger and increasing literacy in Springfield. In addition, she hopes to grow membership and introduce the “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative.”