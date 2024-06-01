Springfield Rotary Club welcomes new members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two new members recently joined the Springfield Rotary Club, and were inducted at a ceremony during the weekly club meeting held on Tuesday, May 14, at Maebelline’s Restaurant.

The new members are Alan Englander, owner/director of A L Sustainability LLC, and Jill Lawrence, a realtor with The Real Estate Collaborative. They were sponsored by Rotary member Jeff Mobus, and Rotary Club President Emma McGuirk.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over 1 million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95th year of service to the community, and meets Tuesdays, at 12 p.m., at Maebelline’s Restaurant. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.