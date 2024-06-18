Springfield Rotary Club welcomes new member

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michelle Chamberlain recently joined the Springfield Rotary Club, and was inducted at a ceremony during the weekly club meeting held on Tuesday, June 3, at Maebelline’s Restaurant.

Michelle is a retail branch assistant at Community Bank in Springfield. She was sponsored by Rotary Club President-elect Deb Cox.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over 1 million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95th year of service to the community, and meets on Tuesdays, at 12 p.m., at Maebellines Restaurant. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.