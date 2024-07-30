Springfield Rotary Club third annual Butterfly Release fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Springfield, Vt., is hosting its third annual live Butterfly Release fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 23. Donors can purchase a butterfly to release in support of Rotary’s community service projects.

According to Springfield Rotary Club Past President Karen Longo, the butterfly release is to remember and celebrate with families those who have passed away. “For the past two years, we released over 400 butterflies while raising close to $4,000 for local community projects,” explained Longo. “This fundraiser creates a way to remember and honor our friends and family.”

“We are encouraging donors to release butterflies in remembrance of a loved one, or in celebration of a loved one,” Longo said. “All the butterflies that will be released will be of the painted lady variety, which is a natural species to the area.”

The butterflies can be purchased each Friday at the Concerts at the Comtu, or through a Springfield Rotary Club member until Aug. 16, in order to be listed in the remembrance booklet. At the last concert, on Aug. 23, the butterflies will be released as the names of those being remembered are read. In the event of rain, the butterflies will be released the next day, at 12 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, or to download the butterfly order form, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.