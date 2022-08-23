Springfield Rotary Club Butterfly Release Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Springfield, Vt. is looking forward to hosting a live butterfly release fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Donors can purchase a butterfly to release in support of Rotary’s community service projects.

According to Springfield Rotary Club President Karen Longo, the butterfly release is to remember and/or celebrate family members, friends, and our community. “Hopefully this will be an annual event,” explained Longo. “We want to create this as a way to remember and honor our friends and family.”

“We are encouraging donors to release butterflies in remembrance of, or in celebration of, a loved one,” Longo said. “All the butterflies that will be released will be of the Painted Lady variety which is a natural species to the area.”

The butterflies can be purchased each at the Concerts at the Comtu until Aug. 26, 2022. At that last concert, the butterflies will be released as the names of those being remembered are read. You can download the purchase form by visiting www.drive.google.com/file/d/1Ef5FnWYr09MdIYWVIY8SsJGKNwcLqVgb/view.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over one million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95th year of service to the community. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org/.