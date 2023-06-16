Springfield Rotary awards scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club honored this year’s Rotary Scholarship winners at their weekly meeting on June 13 at the Crown Point Country Club.

Amon Chumba, Thomas Czwakiel, and Alexis Tewksbury were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship. Chumba will be attending UMass Dartmouth, majoring in biology and pre-med. Czwakiel will be going to Keene State College, majoring in secondary education, social studies. Tewksbury will study at Coastal Carolina University on her way to a nursing career.

Funds for the scholarship awards came from the annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale, which will return this October.